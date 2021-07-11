Recent Articles
29 new COVID-19 cases
Some 29 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Dashboard...
From school dropout to PhD: Tamashwar Budhoo shares his journey of hard work, struggles...
By Lakhram Bhagirat Quite often we come across stories of persons beating the odds to excel in their lives. Odds that are worthy of highlighting...
Ulex Smith’s Signature Move Marketing Agency helping small businesses to create their identities
By Lakhram Bhagirat Guyana’s business landscape is a unique one and many businesses, whether big or small, do not set aside marketing budgets. They rely...
Babe Cave – Amber Low’s safe space for collaboration for women in business
By Lakhram Bhagirat Just over two years ago, Amber Low’s profession took her, literally, in the skies as she manoeuvred aircraft in Guyana’s airspace. Today,...
Racing is in my blood – Steven Nobrega
By Lakhram Bhagirat Steven Nobrega is perhaps one of Guyana’s most talented young racers on the circuit. Feeling as though he was born to race,...
Man disappears after jumping off DHB
A so far unidentified man is now missing after he reportedly jumped off of the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) this morning. The incident occurred sometime...
Community Development Council set up to to enhance agri production in Ithaca
Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha on Saturday returned to Ithaca, Mahaica -Berbice to form the village’s first Community Development Council (CDC). A number of residents turned...
Female, 20, arrested with 892g of marijuana
Police on Saturday arrested a 20-year-old female after she was found in possession of 892 grams cannabis sativa. The discovery was made in Bartica, Region...
Motion for dismissal: Lowenfield’s attempt to block commissioners from exercising constitutional power “ludicrous”– Nandlall
Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield’s attempts to block Commissioners Bibi Shadick and Sase Gunraj from exercising their constitutional power...
Guyana searching for new marketer for crude lifts
…bidding to be opened early next month Guyana is on the hunt for a new crude marketer, with a new Invitation for Bids (IFBs) being...