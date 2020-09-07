Attorney General condemns brutal murders of Berbice teens

Statement by AG Anil Nandlall:

I join with His Excellency President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Joseph Harmon, and indeed, every right-thinking member of our society, in condemning the brutal slaying of Joel Henry and Isaiah Henry, in the backlands of Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice, yesterday.

To their parents and grieving relatives, I offer my deepest condolences. To the villagers of the deceased and indeed, all those who are enraged by this horrible tragedy and justifiably so, I appreciate your pain and anguish.

From all indications the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is according this investigation its highest priority and the investigations are ongoing. We must allow these investigations to conclude and for the legal process to take its natural course.

Precipitous and reckless actions, inclusive of damaging public property, blocking public roadways, inconveniencing and denying innocent citizens their right to use the public roadways cannot and will not be a solution in any form or fashion.

Indeed, such actions will only result in unnecessary and unwanted tension and anger and will distract attention from a proper and professional investigation, which will ensure that those who committed these heinous actions, face the full force of the law.