FITUG appalled by murders of Berbice teens

See full statement from the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG):

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) joins with many Guyanese in expressing our deep concern over the brutal murder of Joel and Isaiah Henry whose lifeless bodies were discovered in the backlands of Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice. The horrific killing of these young men, who ventured to the backlands to obtain coconuts a task reportedly they have done on several occasions, is uncalled for and is, undoubtedly, the product of depraved mind/s.

The shocking discovery has sent a thunderbolt of anger through several communities as people are understandably upset. In as much as we recognise the deep-seated sentiments harboured we urge that protests be peaceful and do not bring harm to people nor property. We have seen reports about one person being held to assist the investigations and we urge the Guyana Police Force to ensure that justice is swift and those culpable are made to answer for their horrific deeds.

At this time, the FITUG extends its sincerest condolences to the families and friends of the Joel and Isaiah Henry. Our prayers are with the family in this difficult period as we share in their grief and pain.