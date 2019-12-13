Attempted murder accused found hanging in Suddie Police lock-ups

A prisoner who was on remand pending a High Court trial for attempted murder and wounding with intent was on Thursday found dead in the lock-ups of the Suddie Police Station in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Dead is 25-year-old Steffon Smith, called “Blacka” or “Blackboy”, of Lot 23 Vryman’s Erven, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

The prisoner was found hanging by the neck from a multi-coloured sheet that was tied to the grill window in the lockups. The discovery was made sometime around 10:40h after Police ranks went to get another prisoner whom Smith was sharing the cell with.

The lock-up has two holding cells with one main door in and out. Smith had moved into the other section away from the other, where he reportedly took his life.

Smith was being held at the Suddie lock-ups ever since his case was called up in the Essequibo High Court late November. He was on remand for the attempted murder and wounding with intent committed on 28-year-old Michael Marco, which occurred at Kanawak Backdam, Potaro, Region Eight, on January 26, 2016.

According to Police reports, Smith was seen by a psychiatrist on Monday to ascertain whether he was mentally fit to stand trial in the High Court.

He then made a court appearance on Wednesday and was further remanded until January 8, 2020. He was being kept at the Suddie lock-ups while waiting to be taken back to the Georgetown Prison.

Inews understands that the young man was expected to undergo an evaluation to determine whether he was mentally fit to stand trial in the High Court.

This online publication was told that Smith had previously undergone a mental evaluation but the trial Judge ordered a new examination, which was scheduled for today (Friday).

Smith’s body is currently at Suddie Hospital Mortuary awaiting a Post-Mortem Examination.