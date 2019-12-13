“Hot Skull” on run after stabbing WBD resident

The Police are on the hunt for an alleged drug addict popularly known as “Hot Skull” after he stabbed a Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD) resident on Thursday morning during an argument.

The injured man has been identified as 41-year-old Paul Richard of Middle Street, Pouderoyen, WBD. Based on information received, at about 6:00h on Thursday morning, an argument broke out between Richard and the suspect.

The argument escalated and it was then “Hot Skull” picked up an ice pick and attacked Richard.

Richard was stabbed to his abdomen and back, causing him to collapse onto the ground while the suspect made good his escape by foot.

Eyewitnesses notified the Police and Emergency Medical Technicians quickly arrived at the scene and rushed the injured Richard to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted and remain in stable condition.

Police are continuing their hunt for the suspect as investigations continue.