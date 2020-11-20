Assistant Dean of LAU found dead in home

Dr. Wesley Torrington, Assistant Dean of the Lincoln American University (LAU) in Georgetown, was today found dead at his Lot 54 Marigold Street, Roxanne Burnham Gardens home.

The 56-year-old man was last seen by his co-workers at work on Monday afternoon, and has not been heard from or seen since – until today when his body was found.

When INews visited the scene, the man’s body was being removed from the home by undertakers.

According to one of Torrington’s co-workers, since Monday, the University’s Associate Dean did not join any of his virtual classes which raised some suspicion.

It was upon checking his home this morning, his body was found.

Investigations are ongoing.