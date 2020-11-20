Guyana’s Covid-19 recovery rate has been “quite good” – Health Minister

As of Friday, November 20, 2020, Guyana’s total Covid-19 cases have surpassed 5000, but of this amount, there are 700 plus cases around the country which are considered to be active.

This was disclosed by Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony today, during his daily Covid-19 update.

According to Dr Anthony, over 4000 persons have recovered from the virus to date. “So I think that our rate of recovery has been quite good,” the Health Minister expressed.

Dr Anthony noted that the Ministry’s challenge is “that small percentage of people, about 20% or so, who require hospitalisation, and about a smaller set of people, about 4%, who require ICU care”.

He said the necessary care is being provided to those in ICU, but unfortunately some of these persons end up succumbing to the virus.

Regarding the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Ocean View, Dr Anthony said, a major part of the facility is already in operation, but the Ministry is awaiting one last piece of equipment to be installed in the section that houses patients who are critically ill. This, he explained, will be sorted out by next week.