As PNC infighting continues: Fmr. Mayor questions if Indo-Guyanese are truly accepted by party, calls for better leadership

See statement from former Mayor of Georgetown Ubraj Narine:

In a recent statement issued by the chairman of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), Shurwayne Holder, on his Facebook page, allegations were made against Amna Ally, the former General Secretary of the party. This incident raises pertinent questions about the PNC’s stance towards internal dissent and the representation of individuals from different backgrounds within its ranks. The PNC under Forbes Burnham, Desmond Hoyte, Robert Corbin, and David Granger recognized her loyalty, value, expertise, and skills and placed enormous responsibilities on her shoulders. She was a very skillful, smart leader on the front bench.

As a concerned member of the PNC, one is left pondering the consequences of challenging the party’s leadership. Will any member who dares to step forward be labeled as a supporter of the rival party, the PPP? Furthermore, does the PNC truly welcome individuals of Indian descent, like myself, under its current leadership?

The accusation against Amna Ally, who has served the PNC diligently for over 50 years, presents a puzzling scenario. How can someone with such a long-standing commitment to the party suddenly be deemed a supporter of the PPP? It seems that the chairman, Mr. Shurwayne Holder may lack a comprehensive understanding of the party’s history, particularly that of our esteemed founder leader, Forbes Burnham, and the PNC itself.

The PNC was built upon the principles of inclusion, unity, and embracing diversity. Forbes Burnham, a visionary leader, had a clear vision of a society where all ethnicities coexist harmoniously, working towards the betterment of Guyana. It is this vision that attracted supporters from all walks of life, including Indians, who have remained an integral part of the party’s fabric.

To label any individual who seeks to challenge the party leadership as a supporter of the PPP is not only unfair but goes against the very principles upon which the PNC was founded. Internal dissent and competition for leadership positions are healthy for political parties as they foster creativity, growth, and a continuous examination of policies and strategies.

Rather than stifling voices of dissent, it is essential that the PNC embraces its diverse membership base. Guyana is a multi-ethnic society, and for the party to truly represent the aspirations of its constituents, it must provide a space where individuals from all backgrounds feel valued and included.

The PNC’s leadership should recognize that fair criticism and the pursuit of excellence are not synonymous with disloyalty. In fact, they are crucial to maintaining a thriving democratic culture within the party. By silencing dissenting voices, the PNC risks losing talented individuals, stifling internal growth, and alienating potential supporters.

It is time for the PNC leadership to reflect upon the principles that define the party’s existence. This means reevaluating their stance on individuals who dare to challenge the status quo and understanding that the party’s strength lies in its ability to adapt, grow, and embrace the multitude of perspectives within its midst.

Congress has been overdue since December. That is four months and counting. Other aspects of the constitution, like monthly meetings and quarterly councils, have also been violated. Instead of attacking Amna, why not demand that the principles and articles of the constitution of the PNC be upheld? Why not direct attacks on government corruption instead of attacking Amna?

It is crucial for the People’s National Congress to address the concerns raised by loyal members who feel marginalized due to their Indian heritage or desire to challenge the party’s leadership. The PNC must endeavour to create an inclusive environment where dissent is encouraged, diverse voices are heard, and the spirit of Forbes Burnham’s vision is upheld. Only then can the party truly serve as a platform for progress and represent the aspirations of all Guyanese citizens.

I am still waiting for the leadership of the PNC to condemn certain parts of the statement issued by chairman Shurwayne Holder.

Pt.Ubraj Narine, 𝐉𝐏, 𝐂𝐎𝐀

𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐟𝐟 𝐒𝐠𝐭.(𝐆𝐃𝐅), 𝐌𝐚𝐲𝐨𝐫

𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐧,

𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐍𝐂/𝐑

