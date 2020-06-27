Aryan Samaj calls on Granger to concede defeat

See full statement below by Dr Kumar Sukhraj (President of Guyana Central Arya Samaj) and Dr Vishwa Mahadeo (President Berbice Central Arya Samaj)

The Arya Samaj community of Guyana, calls on Mr David A Granger to concede the March 2nd 2020 elections with grace and dignity.

The Elections are over. A count was done as well as a recount, under the watchful eyes of the representatives of several local and international organisations. The winners have been identified. Even GECOM has made a decision to accept the recount results, that is that the PPP/C has won the elections.

The entire world through its individual and collective representatives is calling on you to accept the results of the March 2nd General Elections as was revealed by the recount. Elections are held every five years in a Democracy and must reflect the will of the people. A True Leader recognizes and lives with this.

By unlawfully holding on to power and misleading your loyal supporters, you are creating an atmosphere of mistrust, hate and fear. When this is over, we as Guyanese will have to live together, help one another and be there for each other. We will have to be our brother’s keeper.

Your present posturing does not bode well for relations amongst Guyanese, for peaceful co-existence and love for each other. It is instead causing more pain especially to your loyal supporters, who are still holding on to your words as a beacon.

The Yajur Veda in 22.22 identifies with a leader who is versed in following the scriptures as serves the welfare of the People with integrity and honesty. The founder of the Arya Samaj, Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati worked tirelessly for political, religious and cultural emancipation of country. And the motto of the Arya Samaj says “Make the Universe Noble”.

We, therefore, see it as our national duty to call on you to be a true leader, concede and let our country move forward.