2 arrested following Enmore hit-and-run accident

Two persons have been taken into police custody following the hit-and-run accident which claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy and rendered his younger brother in a critical condition.

The Guyana Police Force revealed today that the vehicle suspected to be involved in the accident has been impounded and two persons are in custody assisting with the investigation.

The incident occurred on Sunday last along the Enmore Pubilc Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

That accident claimed the life of 16-year-old Sheldon Major while his brother, 14-year-old Christopher Pollard is in a critical but stable condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The boys’ family members are calling for justice.