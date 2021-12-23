Armed bandits shoot taxi driver after he begged for his life

Police in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) are investigating an armed robbery in which a 35-year-old taxi driver of Phase One B Wisroc, Wismar, Linden was shot and robbed.

Police have said that the man, who is now hospitalised, was shot at about 19:00h on Tuesday evening. He was robbed of a gold chain and a gold ring valued at $260,000, along with $100,000 cash.

Reports are that the man had just parked his vehicle in his garage, and upon exiting the vehicle when he heard a loud explosion which sounded like gunshot. Shortly after, he was confronted by two masked men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

The men forced the victim to kneel as they robbed him, after which one of the perpetrators punctured two of his car tyres with a knife.

Police said that the victim, who remained on the ground, begged for his life. But the suspect who was armed with the handgun shot him to his left side thigh before both perpetrators made good their escape on foot.

The taxi driver subsequently raised an alarm, and was assisted by public-spirited citizens to go to the Linden Hospital Complex. An investigation has been launched.