Armed bandits beat, rob female clerk of $2M

A female clerk was on Friday afternoon beaten and robbed by six armed bandits at Cane View Avenue, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The incident occurred sometime around 16:30h. Two of the suspects were armed with hand guns.

According to police reports, the clerk uplifted the cash from the head office of her place of work at around 14:38hrs and left to go pay workers at Cane View Avenue.

Upon arriving at the location in South Ruimveldt, the woman parked her motorcar and was waiting to pay the workers, as she usually does.

However, while waiting in the car, she noticed the suspects, on three XR motorcycles, approached the car and stopped.

Two of the pillion riders dismounted the motorbikes and approached her with firearms drawn. They demanded that she hand over the money, which she refused to do.

As such, the suspects then forced open the driver side door of the car, pulled her out and began to cuff her about her stomach and face.

One of the suspects then picked up the cash, which was secured in an envelope. Another one of the perpetrators discharged three rounds, one in the air and two in the direction of the car after which they all made good their escape.

Police are investigating.