Armed bandits beat, rob proprietor of Chinese restaurant in Canje

Police say they are investigating an alleged armed robbery committed on Shoa Mei Li, a female Chinese national of Reliance Settlement, East Canje, Berbice which occurred around around 21:00 hrs on Monday.

According to Police Headquarters, the woman was robbed of $330,000 cash; and one Apple I-phone 7 valued $100,000 by three masked men, one armed with a long gun and two with knives.

According to reports, the victim who is the proprietor of Su Ping Chinese Restaurant was at the time bathing her son when her husband; Cap Zao Kai, heard a noise coming from the south of the yard and went to make checks where he saw one man armed with a long gun, he then ran into the restaurant and locked the door.

The three bandits, all whom were dressed in dark clothing, approached the victim and dealt her several lashes to her head with a knife and then took her to the living quarters and demanded that she hand over her money, which she did.

They then removed her Apple I-phone which was charging and began ransacking the house. The victim allegedly heard someone else talking and the men suddenly left by jumping the southern fence and made good their escape.

The police were subsequently summoned, responded and combed the area, but no arrest was made.

Investigations are ongoing.