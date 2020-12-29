Windies skipper Holder, Chase reportedly among high-profile players set to turn down Bangladesh tour

A number of high-profile West Indies are reported to have made themselves unavailable for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh due to health and safety concerns.

The tour is set to take place between January 10 and February 11. It was greenlighted on the recommendation of the CWI’s Medical Advisory Committee (MAC), who received a detailed report from a pre-tour visit of Bangladesh by CWI Director and Member of the CWI and ICC MAC, Dr. Mansingh, and Security Manager, Paul Slowe.

The recommendations have, however, not been enough to convince some players to embark on the tour. With 510,080 confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,479 deaths, Bangladesh is one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The country has, however, been hosting cricket tournaments under heavy quarantine restrictions.

According to initial reports, both captain Jason Holder and vice-captain Roston Chase have opted out of the tour with out-of-favour batsman Shai Hope also reportedly unwilling to accept the invitation. The West Indies were one of the first teams to resume playing international cricket when they travelled to England in July. The team then went on to travel to New Zealand for another series earlier this month. Cricket West Indies (CWI) is expected to announce the squad for the tour within the next 24 hours. (Sportsmax)