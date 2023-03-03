Application process for Russian Federation 2023 scholarships opens

The government continues to invest heavily to build its human resources capacity with the granting of scholarships.

This is in keeping with its commitment to ensuring that Guyanese are provided with various educational opportunities as the country advances on its developmental trajectory.

The government collaborated with the Russian Federation Government to provide a limited number of scholarships at the Undergraduate and Postgraduate levels in Russia for the 2023/2024 academic year. The application process for these scholarships opens on March 3, 2023.

For the undergraduate level, suitably qualified persons are invited for consideration in various fields of study which include Electrical Power Engineering, Power Machine Engineering, Material Science and Technology of Material, Biochemistry, and General Medicine.

All applicants must be 25 years or under at the time of application and must have a valid Guyanese passport.

Meanwhile, the programmes that fall under the Postgraduate field include Civil Engineering and Medical Biochemistry. Candidates must have a relevant Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of 3.0 Grade Point Average (GPA).

Additionally, applicants must be 35 years or under at the time of application and must have a valid Guyanese passport.

Persons can visit https://govofguyana.smapply.io/prog/russia2023/ for additional information. The closing date for submission of applications is March 10, 2023.

