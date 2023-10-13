APNU’s Daniel Seeram gets $50K bail for assaulting wife

Chairman of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Daniel Seeram, was today granted bail in the sum of $50,000 after he was charged for assaulting his wife.

Seeram is also an executive member of the Peoples National Congress (PNC) – the largest party in the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) coalition.

Seeram, of Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown, appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court where he pleaded not guilty.

It was reported that on September 11, at their Cummings Lodge home, Seeram assaulted his wife.

Reports are that Seeram had reportedly returned home from an outgoing, and an argument developed between him and his wife. The situation escalated and turned violent, during which the husband and wife reportedly assaulted each other. Seeram allegedly brandished his licensed firearm as well during the incident.

Meanwhile, the court matter was adjourned to December 8, 2023.

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton, before Seeram was even charged, had called for his resignation but later recanted on his position, saying that his choice of language was bad.

In March 2022, Seeram was charged and placed on bail for allegedly threatening his father-in-law with a gun at MovieTowne.

