APNU/AFC supporter assaults cop

A female supporter of the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) coalition this afternoon assaulted a female police officer who was on duty during the Nominations Day proceedings at the Umana Yana.

The crowd of coalition supporters was trying to enter the compound, where only select individuals were allowed.

The female supporter was asked by the cop to step away from the gate however she refused.

She then began to shove the police officer and physically abuse her.

When several media houses tried to capture the incident on camera, other supporters used their flags and umbrellas to block the cameras.

INews understands that the supporter ripped off the police officer’s watch and part of her uniform.