APNU+AFC has the winning lists — Granger

As Nomination Day activities take centre stage, the APNU+AFC has submitted lists of candidates for the General and Regional Elections of March 2, 2020 and as such, President David Granger is confident that they have the winning lists.

“The APNU+AFC has:

nominated candidates who enjoy the confidence of our members and supporters. They have been found competent to lead in the National Assembly and in the Regional Democratic Councils. They reflect differences in age, ethnicity, gender, geographic and occupation.

prepared its partners thoroughly for the Elections. Our candidates, members and supporters are mobilized. Our campaign is progressing. We are guaranteed of the overwhelming support of Guyanese, based on our record over the past five years.

designed a Plan for the country – the ‘Decade of Development.’ The APNU+AFC restored good governance over the past five years and has a plan to continue its good work over the next five.

revived local democracy and removed fear from our land. It has rebalanced the national economy and revived local village economies. We have a solid record of achievements. We will build on that foundation to catapult our nation to greater prosperity during the ‘Decade of Development.’

General and Regional Elections will determine your children’s future. We shall ensure a secure future for present and future generations. We shall ensure that our country does not ever again fall into the wrong hands. We shall no gamble with your children’s future.

The APNU+AFC is the right choice. The future is bright. Let us continue to move forward. We shall fulfill our promise to provide a ‘good life’ for everyone.