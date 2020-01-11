Essequibo newspaper vendor killed, 4 in custody

An Essequibo Coast newspaper vendor was shot and killed on Friday evening after armed bandit attacked his family.

The incident occurred sometime around 20:00h during which 48-year-old Shawn Munnilall called “paper man” of 61 First Street, Queenstown, Essequibo Coast was killed at his home by two bandits.

According to police reports, Munnilall and his family, which included his wife and two daughters, were about to enter their home when they were confronted by the two masked men – one armed with handgun and another with a cutlass. The bandits were also wearing helmets at the time.

During the confrontation, the bandit discharged the firearm, hitting Mannilall to his chest, shoulder and right side abdomen causing him to fall after which both men made good their escape.

Munnilall was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival. His body is currently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a postmortem.

Meanwhile, police have since arrested four suspects, who are in custody assisting with the investigation.