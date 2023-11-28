Another British Trade Mission seeking investment opportunities in Guyana

Senior Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh today welcomed and assured another visiting British Trade Mission currently in Guyana seeking investment and business opportunities, that Guyana remains open for business with its rapidly growing economy.

The Minister was at the time meeting with the group of British entrepreneurs led by British High Commissioner to Guyana, Her Excellency, Jane Miller, at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown. The Mission is a collaborative effort between the British High Commission, the Caribbean Council, the British Chamber of Commerce and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) with the aim being to increase growth in trade and investment between the United Kingdom and Guyana.

“This level of interest by international companies in Guyana is not news and it is not surprising. It reflects the recognition across the world and across companies worldwide of the opportunities that exist in Guyana in a rapidly growing economy. We in Guyana, remain open for business, we welcome companies from around the world investing in Guyana and doing business in Guyana and with Guyanese companies and in this regard it is my privilege to welcome the companies that are represented here today to share with them a little about recent economic developments and economic prospects ahead in Guyana,” Dr. Singh told the Mission.

The Senior Finance Minister, while also addressing the media, updated the visiting Mission about some of the sectors in the country currently ripe for investment and business opportunities, adding that previous Missions as such, had already recorded an extremely strong success rate with the British High Commissioner having had highlighted that 50 percent of companies in previous British Trade Missions have already concluded at least one transaction in Guyana and are doing business in the country.

“That is a phenomenal success rate,” Dr. Singh posited, adding that ‘here again, that does not come as a surprise to me. It reflects the phenomenal level of business opportunities here in Guyana….and we look forward to productive engagements with them over the next couple of days. I will say too that an important part of their visit to Guyana will be beyond the conversations with government representatives like myself, direct engagements with the private sector-what we call the business to business segment because ultimately the real business is going to be done when they speak with their counterparts and potential counterparts in Guyana’.

Guyana and the United Kingdom have a longstanding relationship grounded in diplomatic and political ties as well as economic ties through investment and trade, people and culture. Under President Ali’s One Guyana vision, Government is also committed to leveraging the skills and investment potential of the Guyana Diaspora in the United Kingdom as it continues to implement its aggressive development agenda.

Guyana has already collaborated with the UK Caribbean Infrastructure Fund with the latter providing US$66 Million toward the US$190Million Linden to Mabura road project. The two-lane highway between Linden and Mabura Hill forms part of the arterial link between Linden and the Lethem Highway and links Georgetown to the Brazilian border. Additionally, through the UK Export Finance (UKEF) the Government of Guyana is constructing a Pediatric and Maternal Hospital. The building and equipping of the state-of-the-art hospital will cost 149 Million pounds.

Meanwhile, Co-operation programmes/projects between Guyana and the UK also include the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, the Lethem hospital, the Leonora Cottage Hospital, the Mabaruma Hospital and the Paramakatoi Hospital.

As of November 9, 2022, through collaboration between the two countries, Guyanese have been able to visit the UK visa-free. President Irfaan Ali had stressed as well during announcement of this waiver on visas, that the two Governments aim to further expand bilateral relations with the hope of furthering investments, including expansion of Guyana’s tourism market.

British Airways also commenced flights twice weekly to and from Guyana in March this year as part of the increased collaboration.

