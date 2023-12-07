Another 45 local companies certified through HSSE programme

The Centre for Local Business Development has awarded another 45 local companies for the successful completion of the Health Safety Security Environment (HSSE) Management System programme.

During the event at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre at Kingston, Georgetown, on Wednesday, Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Consultant at the Ministry of Labour, Gweneth King commended the centre for its efforts in fostering a culture of safety and health in workplaces nationwide.

King highlighted that the HSSE programme facilitated by the Centre for Local Business Development augments the work that is being done by the labour ministry’s OSH unit.

“I’m pleased to see there is continuity in this regard and it surely augers well for the working people and the Government of Guyana. I would like to encourage employers and workers to work together to promote a safe and healthy culture in their respective workplaces,” she underscored.

Further, King encouraged all enterprises to establish functioning workplace safety and health committees in keeping with the OSH Act.

Meanwhile, three tour operators were among the awardees.

Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kamrul Baksh urged them to be change agents within the tourism community so that other stakeholders will become HSSE certified.

“We are integrating these protocols within our licensing system, so that it’s seamless and not disjointed where just a few businesses have the HSSE certificate and manual, but it’s actively part of the practices and policies within the tourism authority regulatory system,” Baksh noted.

He stressed the importance of being able to distinguish businesses that have the HSSE management systems from those that do not.

“And we must actively drive business to those that have the HSSE systems in place,” the director proffered.

The Centre for Local Business Development’s HSSE Management System Programme was established in 2019. Some 25 companies were certified in 2021 and another 30 in 2022.

The programme offers a comprehensive tool for companies to reach their HSSE goals and raise their standards to fit industry needs and requirements.

