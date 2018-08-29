Annandale pensioner died from blunt trauma to head, fractured neck, spine- autopsy

A post-mortem examination has disclosed that Krishnachand Dabee, the pensioner who was found dead in his Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD) yard on Monday last, died as a result of blunt trauma to his head, along with a fractured neck and spine.

According to information received, the autopsy was conducted at about 08:00h on Wednesday, by Government Pathologist, Dr Nehaul Singh at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

INews had reported that on the evening in question, at about 19:00h, 72-year-old Dabee was found in his Lot 149 Annandale South, ECD yard, dead.

His daughter, Ramona Dabee, 40, a lecturer of University of Guyana, reportedly made the discovery after she indicated that she had been trying to make contact with him via telephone but the calls went unanswered.

The daughter reportedly went to the Vigilance police station and made a report. As such, a party of policemen responded and went to the above mentioned address and found the deceased lying in his yard, face up with injuries to his right eye and to the back of his head.

Further inspections also revealed that Dabee’s home was ransacked, leading investigators to believe that the pensioner may have met his demise during a robbery attack.

Investigations are ongoing.