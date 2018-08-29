Mother accused of murdering her 3-y-o son remanded

The 26-year-old mother who allegedly killed her 3-year-old son on August 25, 2018 was on Wednesday morning arraigned for murder at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court.

Pat Brenda Ferrieria, a house wife of Foulis, Enmore, East Coast Demerara was not allowed to plead to the indictable charge when it was read to her by Magistrate Peter Hughes.

She was remanded to prison until September 12, 2018.

INews had reported that on the day in question, 3-year-old Ramdeo Ferriera was killed after his mother allegedly pursued him with a knife and stabbed him twice- once to his neck and once to his back.

Neighbours reportedly contacted police after the child’s 4-year-old brother witnessed what transpired and fled the scene to inform them.

The now deceased toddler was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) by ranks attached to the Enmore Police Outpost. However, he succumbed to his injuries at around 12:00h that same day.

Ferreira, after her arrest allegedly told Police that she dreamt she was going to die on Saturday and did not want to leave her favourite child (Ramdeo) behind. As such, she decided to kill him.

According to the woman’s 50-year-old reputed husband, Shamlall Mahadeo, his wife started to act strangely on August 21, 2018. He said that he reported her queer behavior to police, but it was not taken seriously.

He added that his wife was in the habit of neglecting the children, which would cause them to have arguments.

Meanwhile, according to Psychologist, Dr Dawn Stewart, the accused should be psychologically evaluated as the woman displayed telling signs that she is suffering from a mental illness.