Anna Regina gets new Police Station; Parika Station remodeled

The security needs of the residents within Anna Regina and the surrounding communities on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two, as well as Parika, Region Three, will better be served following the commissioning of a new and rehabilitated police station, respectively. Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn today participated in the commissioning of the Anna Regina Police Station. He joined Commissioner of Police(ag) Clifton Hicken, Divisional Commander Shivpersaud Bacchus, and other senior and junior officers as well as Permanent Secretary, Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas, for the ceremony.

The spanking new multipurpose building which was constructed to the tune of over G$215.1 million, will serve as the Regional Division Number 2 Headquarters. It houses several departments and facilities including a domestic violence room, juvenile friendly holding area, child-friendly area, witness protection room, a case management room, an case management system, integrated crime information system, and listening room.

In addition to the Traffic and Criminal Investigation departments, the new station also houses the Anna Regina Immigration Service, which provides decentralised Immigration Services to residents of Regions One and Two.

With its modern exterior and interior design, the state-of-the-art holding facility will present a more public-friendly setting while providing a befitting working environment which will tremendously aid in boosting the security capabilities of the GPF to efficiently and effectively combat crime.