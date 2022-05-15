Anna Regina gets new Police Station; Parika Station remodeled

The security needs of the residents within Anna Regina and the surrounding communities on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two, as well as Parika, Region Three, will better be served following the commissioning of a new and rehabilitated police station, respectively.
Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn today participated in the commissioning of the Anna Regina Police Station. He joined Commissioner of Police(ag) Clifton Hicken, Divisional Commander Shivpersaud Bacchus, and other senior and junior officers as well as Permanent Secretary, Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas, for the ceremony.
With its modern exterior and interior design, the state-of-the-art holding facility will present a more public-friendly setting while providing a befitting working environment which will tremendously aid in boosting the security capabilities of the GPF to efficiently and effectively combat crime.
Meanwhile, earlier this morning, the Home Affairs Minister also commissioned and handed over the Parika Police Station to the Guyana Police Force.
The Parika Police Station, which was remodeled through the IDB Citizen Security Strengthening Programme at a sum of over G$60 million, was designed to be public-friendly and will house domestic violence room, juvenile friendly holding area, child-friendly area, witness protection room, a case management room, a case management system, integrated crime information system and offices.
Region Three Divisional Commander, Mahendra Siwnarine and other senior and junior officers are also present at the official handing over.