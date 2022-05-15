Security guard feared drowned in Canje Creek boat mishap

A security guard is feared drowned after he went missing during a boat mishap in the Canje Creek, Berbice, on Saturday morning.

Missing is 29-year-old Kevin France of Lot 2 Manchester Village, Berbice. The incident occurred sometime around 10:30h at New Forest Village, East Canje.

Reports are that France was with four other men in a boat on the Canje Creek heading to Banib Canje Creek East Canje Berbice to check on some cattle.

Whilst they were at New forest Village proceeding, their vessel collided with the swellings of two other boats in front of them.

As a result, the boat capsized and the group of men swam to shore but upon reaching there, they realized France was missing.

The incident was reported and a search was conducted but the missing man was not found. The other four survivors are in police custody assisting with the investigation.

France, who was a former police officer, would have celebrated his 30th birthday tomorrow. He leaves behind six siblings and other relatives and friends.