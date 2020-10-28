Anil Nandlall and Timothy Jonas to be appointed Senior Counsel

Attorney General Anil Nandlall and Attorney Timothy Jonas will be appointed Senior Counsel.

The announcement was made by the Office of the President today:

See full statement:

The Office of the President is pleased to announce that, after consultation with the Honourable Yonette Cummings OR, Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, will appoint Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mr. Mohabir Anil Nandlall, M.P. and Mr. Timothy Munro Jonas, as Senior Counsel with effect from the 30th day of October 2020, due to their demonstrable knowledge of and learning in the law and on account of their exemplary erudition and diligence in the practice of the law and by virtue of their distinguished contributions to the growth and development of Guyana’s jurisprudence and constitutional democracy.