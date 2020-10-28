13 new Covid cases recorded; 9 in ICU

Guyana has recorded 13 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,074 as of October 28, 2020.

The total number of deaths due to the virus stands at 123. The latest fatalities are a 65-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 64 year-old man from Region One (Barima-Waini).

According to the Ministry of Health, 9 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

27 persons are now in institutional quarantine, 95 in institutional isolation and 762 in home isolation.

To date 18,900 tests have been conducted.

Meanwhile, 3083 persons have been recovered from the virus.