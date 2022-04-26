Amy’s Pomeroon Coffee certified to use “Made in Guyana” mark

Amy’s Pomeroon Foods Inc. (APFI) on Tuesday received its certification under the Guyana National Bureau of Standards’ (GNBS) Made in Guyana Certification Mark Programme. This is the second Guyanese company authorised to affix the prestigious mark on its products. Consumers will now see the Certification Mark on the packages of its Regular and Mocha flavoured ground coffee as well as its roasted and green coffee beans.

At a Certification ceremony held at the company’s South Railway Embankment,

Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara (ECD) location, Executive Director (ag) of the GNBS Ms. Ramrattie Karan highlighted that the Made in Guyana Mark will increase the potential of Amy’s Pomeroon Coffee to access regional and international markets.

“The company has proven to be another patriotic company and we want to encourage you to continue to strive the meet the requirements of standards and quality…that will allow you to export and not only to serve the local market,” Ms. Karan noted.

The certification is valid for a period of one year and is open to all local manufacturers.

Among the requirements to become certified, manufacturers must use at least 60% raw materials from Guyana and employ 70% Guyanese staff.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the AFPI, Mr. Louis Holder lauded the programme as a good step towards promoting local content. He added that “this is indeed prestigious, and I am happy that my company was able to qualify.”

Elated to receive the certificate under the GNBS’ Made in Guyana Certification Mark Programme, Operations Manager at AFPI Mr. Tyronne Gravesande thanked the Bureau for working his company to accomplish this significant milestone. He said “I can hardly express in words how proud we are as Amy’s Pomeroon Foods Inc. to receive this Made in Guyana Mark. I can assure you that we will try to maintain a higher standard and keep it to the standard GNBS is expecting from us.”

The Made in Guyana Certification Mark was unveiled by First Lady Arya Ali at the GNBS’ National Quality Awards Ceremony in October 2021. It is a registered Mark that aims to provide recognition to locally manufactured products on the local and international markets and is a signature of quality for authentic Guyanese Products.

The Made in Guyana Certification will be monitored through surveillance visits by the GNBS to ensure the approved quality is maintained.

Applications are open for local manufacturers interested in getting their products certified. To get onboard business owners can contact the Certification Services Department on 219-0064-66 or email [email protected]