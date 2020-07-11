Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan test positive for Covid-19

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was on Saturday evening admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after he tested positive for Covid-19. The veteran actor made the announcement on social media moments after news broke of his health emergency.

“I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!” the actor said in a post on social media platform Twitter.

Meanwhile, his son, Abhishek Bachchan has also tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, several political leaders prayed for his speedy recovery and wished him good health. Those who wished him inclduded former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Amitabh Bachchan Covid 19 nanavati hospitalAmitabh Bachchan | Photo Credit: Twitter

