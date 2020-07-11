Guyana records 17th COVID-19 death

The Ministry of Public Health has announced that Guyana has recorded its 17th COVID-19 related death.

“The Ministry of Public Health today confirmed that Guyana recorded its 17th COVID-19 related death. Further details to follow,” Head of the Department of Public Information (DPI) revealed today.

INews has been able to determine that the latest victim is 69-year-old Geerjadai Jagnarine of Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown.

The woman reportedly developed complications and was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation on June 30. However, doctors there said she had COVID-19 and as such, transferred her to West Demerara Regional Hospital on July 3. She remained a COVID-19 patient there until her death this morning.

As of July 10, the Ministry revealed that the number of confirmed cases in Guyana to date is 290.

There were 140 active cases with 19 persons in institutional quarantine and six in the dedicated COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).