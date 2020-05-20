Amid COVID-19 blood bank reminds of importance of donating

Chief Medical Technologist at the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS), Nataline Seepersaud has underscored the importance of donating blood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While commending those volunteers who have donated blood Seepersaud noted: “the national blood transfusion service faces a critical situation where a multitude of our blood drives are being cancelled as organisations and businesses temporarily closed.”

According to DPI, the Medical Technologist explained that blood has a limited shelf life and cannot be stored for extended periods, therefore, there is always a need at the blood bank for this life-saving essential.

Voluntary blood donation replenishes the supply at the bank.

She explained that many patients across the country continue to rely on blood donors to help provide the lifesaving component. Among these are sickle cell patients, thalassemia patients and those who require major surgeries and high-risk pregnant mothers.

The Medical Technologist assured that the NBTS is prioritising the protection of the health of donors.

“Measures are in place at the blood bank and blood collection sites that are designed to provide the highest level of safety and infection control. Also, blood collection sites throughout the country are taking extra precautions to help ensure the safety of both blood donors and staff,” she was quoted by DPI as saying.

Some of these measures include:

Implementing social distancing practices between donors, furniture, and equipment

Increasing the frequency of sanitizing for all surfaces, equipment and common areas

Persons who are interested in giving blood can contact telephone numbers 223-7182,225-7249 or 226-9022.

The National Blood Transfusion Service is located at Lamaha and East Streets in the Georgetown Public Hospital compound with other collection sites at Suddie Regional Hospital in Region Two, West Demerara Regional Hospital Region Three, New Amsterdam Regional Hospital Region Six, Lethem Regional Hospital Region Nine and Linden Hospital Complex Region Ten.