Miner stabbed by reputed wife during row over cellphone

A miner is now a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was reportedly stabbed by his reputed wife during a row over a mobile phone on Sunday.

Twenty-two-year-old Riley Auther of Micobie Village, Potaro River, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) is reportedly in a serious but stable condition.

Based on reports received, the couple had been recently separated but Riley had borrowed the woman’s cell phone and failed to return same.

However, on Sunday at about 02:00h, the woman went to Auther’s home to collect the phone but he refused to hand it over and as such, an argument erupted between them.

The argument escalated and it was at that time that Riley dealt the woman several slaps.

In retaliation, the woman went home, collected a knife and returned. She reportedly stabbed him several times about the body before making good her escape.

The injured man was picked up and rushed to the Mahdia Regional Hospital but due to the severity of the wounds, he was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted.

Police have since visited the scene but could not locate the weapon which was used to commit the crime but the woman was taken into Police custody and is assisting with the investigation.