Ambassador Van West-Charles presents credentials to Nicolas Maduro

Dr. Richard Van West-Charles was formally accredited as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. Ambassador Van West-Charles presented his credentials to Nicolás Maduro Moros, President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela at a ceremony held at the Miraflores Presidential Palace on Tuesday February 20, 2024.

Ambassador Van West-Charles conveyed greetings from His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, and the people of Guyana. He expressed his commitment to work towards advancing the relations between Guyana and Venezuela.

President Maduro requested Ambassador Van West-Charles to convey a message of high regard to President Ali, stating his great respect for the President and the people of Guyana.

The presentation of credentials signifies the commitment of Guyana and Venezuela to uphold diplomatic norms and pursue avenues for enhanced bilateral cooperation.

Ambassador Van West-Charles was accompanied by his spouse, Mrs Vivienne Roxane Van West-Charles, Mr. Robin Motayne, Counsellor and Mr. Ganga Persaud, Political Attache of the Embassy of Guyana.

