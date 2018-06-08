Amb. Rudolph Ten-Pow elected Vice President for upcoming UN General Assembly

His Excellency Rudolph Michael Ten-Pow, Permanent Representative and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to the United Nations has been elected by acclamation as a vice-president of the upcoming 73rd UN General Assembly, a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today stated.

Also elected were representatives from Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cyprus, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gambia, Iraq, Japan, Namibia, Panama, Qatar, San Marino, Spain, Sudan and Ukraine, along with five permanent members of the Security Council — China, France, Russian Federation, United Kingdom and the United States.

Ambassador Ten-Pow began his career in the Foreign Service of Guyana in 1980 as Desk Officer for Venezuela and later Head of the Frontiers Division. He joined the United Nations in 1986 as a Translator from French and Spanish and served for a number of years at the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) in Santiago, Chile.

Upon his return to Headquarters in 1991, he served successively as Reviser, Training Officer, Chief of the English Translation Service and Acting Director of the Documentation Division of the United Nations. During the period from 2013-2015, he joined the World Bank in Washington DC as Senior Programme Manager for Conference Services, returning to the United Nations in 2015 as Acting Director of the Documentation Division and later as Special Adviser to the United Nations Coordinator for Multilingualism.

He has served as Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations since 2016.