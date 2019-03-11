Ali calls on supporters to return PPP to office

People’s Progressive Party Presidential Candidate, Irfaan Ali has called on supporters to return the PPP to office. Once this is done, he stated the lost hope of Guyanese will be restored.

He told the gathering that over the past two months he has been on the ground to hear the plight of the people.

“People are losing hope. Whatever party they are from, the story is the same. People are losing hope. Hope is gone because of bad governance and because of poor economic development and programmes in our country,” Ali said.

He asked supporters to commit to ensure that the PPP is returned to government and have hope restored to Guyana.

Ali pointed out that across Guyana there were problems affecting the populace – from the farmers in Regions Five and Six being affected by paddy bugs to the residents in Region Nine not being able to access essential medical supplies.

The current Administration, he added, is placing its focus on the wrong things, he noted.

“They give priority in the budget on increased dietary, lavish lifestyles and overseas travel. They should be focusing on restoring the 37,000 jobs lost over the past three years.”

On that note, Ali reiterated his promise to reopen the sugar estates when the PPP returned to office under his stewardship.

In an address, which was punctuated with relevant quotes from the late Dr Jagan, the Presidential Candidate said the PPP has a track record of being with the people during difficult circumstances.

“Democracy is the foundation. We must all commit to the safeguarding of this democracy,” he quoted Dr Jagan from one of his speeches. Ali also spoke of attempts by the coalition Government not to demit office or to call elections which are constitutionally due in 10 days.

“It is not about politics: it is about safeguarding democracy ad safeguarding Dr Jagan’s legacy,” he said. “I will be with you on that struggle and we will overcome,” he promised.

Prior to the addresses, wreaths were laid at Dr Jagan’s monument. Also addressing the rally were former Prime Minister Samuel Hinds and Women’s Progressive Organisation General Secretary Sheila Veerasammy.