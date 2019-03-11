Police refute accusation of assault committed on teen

The Guyana Police Force has denied media reports which accused ranks of physically assaulting 19-year-old Shamar Tanner.

In fact, the force in a release stated that no time members of the Force had any physical contact with Tanner, apart from escorting him to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

As such, a thorough investigation has since been launched by Commander ‘A’ Division, Assistant Commissioner Marlon Chapman.

In recounting the events that led to the injures, the police stated that on Friday March 8, 2019 at about 20:00h, Police ranks conducting foot patrol on America Street Georgetown observed the suspicious actions of Tanner. As he was allegedly approached by the ranks, the man ran.

In the process of running away, a male who has since been identified and is currently being sought, reportedly hurled a piece of iron at Tanner which struck him in the face this resulting in him sustaining the injuries, the police claimed.

“The GPF wishes the general public to know that it fully respects the Human rights of everyone and takes prompt and condign actions against anyone who violates such rights”, the police stated in a release.

Tanner is presently recuperating at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The relatives of the injured teen however, stated “He had a joint on he and he was going to light it and then he see the police and start to run and then they start chasing he”.

They related that as he was being beaten, the police ranks kept asking him “where is the weed?”