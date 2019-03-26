Albouystown man found ‘not guilty’ of 2016 murder

Kevin Garraway, 21, of Albouystown, today exited the courtroom a free man after a 12 member jury found him not guilty for the 2016 murder of Orrett West, 28.

Justice Navinda Singh, who presided over the matter, advised Garraway to stay clear of such situations in the future.

Garraway was accused of murdering West on June 3, 2016 at Plaisance line Top, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to reports, West was stabbed to his neck and chest during an alleged fight with the Garraway, who was 19-years-old at the time.

West, a father, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital.