Nicholas Boyer new GCCI President

Nicholas Boyer of National Hardware Limited has been elected the new President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

Timothy Tucker of Rid-O-Pes was elected Senior Vice President while Shaleeza Shaw of the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) is the new Junior Vice President.

According to the Chamber, following the election of a new Council for the year 2019/2020 on Monday, March 18, 2019, the Council, which consists of 21 members, held its first Statutory Meeting on Monday, March 25, 2019 to elect from its body a new Executive Management Committee (EMC) for the year 2019/2020.