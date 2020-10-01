Airports likely to reopen on Oct 12

In the updated Covid-19 measures, it was stated that the Cheddi Jagan International and Eugene F. Correia International Airports shall remain closed to all international flights except for outgoing flights, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights, technical stops for fuel only and special authorised flights.

However, these measures will last until October 11.

When contacted, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill says the government is hoping to reopen the airports on October 12.

“We are working towards October 12th to commence scheduled commercial flights. The airport is open right now, and, you know, [repatriation] flights are coming in. So, we’re talking here specifically about scheduled commercial flights,” the Minister explained.

Currently, only Eastern Airlines is operating flights to and from Guyana.

As such, when asked about whether other airlines have engaged to recommence operations, Minister Edghill said, “I guess now that we have set a date, the other airlines will say when they will start operating from.”

Guyana’s borders, including its two international airports – the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) at Timehri, East Bank Demerara and the Eugene F. Correia International Airport at Ogle, East Coast Demerara – were closed since March 18 in an effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.