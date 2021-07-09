AG leads land titling programme in West Coast Berbice

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall S.C says the Government will soon begin issuing Certificates of Title to residents of West Coast Berbice who have been occupying lands without formal titles.

The Attorney General met with residents of Numbers Three, Four and Five villages on Thursday, to address land titling.

“Dating back decades, Guyanese have been living in communities right across this land without formal title being issued to them in relation to the land that they are occupying… What this exercise is intended to do at the end of this process is to put in every hand a Certificate of Title for the land upon which your house is standing,” the Attorney General told residents.

He said the Government is conducting a similar exercise at Number 46 village on the Corentyne Coast and Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice. He said the first set of land titles for Cotton Tree residents will be generated soon.

With residents receiving formal titles, they will be able to pass the property to their children or other family members. Residents can also pledge their titles in commercial banks when taking a loan.

“This is another elections promise being delivered. This is a very important exercise for the betterment of you and your family. The Government is undertaking this task free of cost.”

The Attorney General noted that land surveys will be conducted. This, he said, will identify the parameters of the lands occupied by the residents. That information will be put into a plan, following which a judge in the Berbice High Court will grant an Order authorising the issuance of the titles.

AG Nandlall said the success of the process depends on the participation and cooperation of residents. He encouraged them to get on board.

“This process can only benefit you. There is nothing detrimental to your interest… Once you have title for your land, you can do so much to help yourself and your family.” Member of Parliament, Hon. Faizal Jaffarally; Region Six Chairman, Mr. David Armogan; Region Five Vice Chairman Zamal Hussain; Neighborhood Democratic Council Chairman and officials from the Legal Affairs Ministry and the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission (GLSC) were also in attendance.