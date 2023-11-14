Accused in murder of fiancée turns self into police

Neil Madramootoo, 29, of Shoe Lane, New Amsterdam, Berbice, the accused in the murder of his fiancée, 32-year-old Ashmin Mahadeo, has turned himself into police custody.

Madramotoo turned up at the Major Crimes Unit of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in Georgetown this morning, and he was placed into custody.

He had been charged with the attempted murder of the woman and was released on $500,000 bail. At the time, the woman was in a critical condition at a hospital.

Now that she has succumbed the her injuries, Madramotoo, an engineer, will now be charged with murder.

Mahadeo was shot in the neck, allegedly by her fiancé in her Williamsburg, Corentyne home on October 1, 2023.

She died last night at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Mahadeo was discovered with a gunshot wound to her neck and was rushed to a hospital in Berbice an unconscious state.

Reports are that the bullet entered from the back of the neck and exited through the jaw.

She was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital but was only recently returned to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

Police were able to gather evidence in relation to an illegal firearm that was found in the house where the shooting incident took place.

Ballistics tests were also done while detectives also checked the hands and clothes of the fiancé for gunpowder residue.

At the time of the shooting, the couple was packing items in Madramootoo’s company vehicle to be taken to a location in Port Mourant where the couple’s bridal shower/reception was expected to take place.

The injured woman’s fiancé initially told her relatives that he did not know what transpired and even suggested that it might have been a robbery.

He had claimed that he did not know where Mahadeo’s cellphone was and that he could not find his.

However, both phones were subsequently discovered in a vehicle which the engineer had access to.

