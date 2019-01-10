Accelerate implementation of security sector reforms – President to GPF

President David Granger on Thursday underscored the need for the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to accelerate the implementation of security sector reforms, which he said will, among other things, restore public trust in the Force as well as correct any mismanagement of the country’s premiere law enforcement agency.

The Head of State was at the time delivering the feature address at the opening of the Force’s Annual Officers’ Conference at State House.

This year’s conference is being held under the theme: “Security Sector Reform Implementation – Enhancing Capacity Through Training, Infrastructure and Human Resource Management.”

According to President Granger, these reforms will provide rounded enhancement of the Police Force especially its crime fighting and law enforcement capabilities.

“Security sector is aimed to improving public trust and confidence. It means having a strong organization and boosting the forces intelligence, investigative capabilities and producing more versatile Police Officers. The security sector therefore must be accelerated in 2019” the Head of State said.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Leslie James in brief remarks recognized that the implementation of these reforms for the Force.

“We have engaged with our counterparts in the United Kingdom and to this end, three main pillars have already begun implementation that is to say training, human resources management and Infrastructure” James revealed.

President Granger upon assuming office in 2015 had approached the UK to revive the Security Sector Reform programme that was scrapped in 2009.

After months of ground works, a report was compiled and handed over to the Guyana Government by British security expert Russell Combe in January last year.

The Head of State told reporters today that this report will be made public when it is laid in the National Assembly.

“It’s no secret, you know, if it was secret, we wouldn’t be saying anything and I would like to confirm that it was sent to the leader of the opposition. It’s a public document, public security is a public responsibility” Granger said.

The Police Officers’ Annual Conference, which will conclude on Saturday, will see presentations made on various aspects of law enforcement.