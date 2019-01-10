ERC to launch harmony campaign and unity play

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) will launch the first part of its 2019 harmony campaign on Friday, January 11, 2019, at the Grand Savannah Suite, Pegasus, Georgetown, from 18:00h.

A national unity song performed by Guyanese artistes Mark Ferdinand and Tshanna Cort, five harmony-themed public service announcements, four posters, a harmony “passport”, designs for two billboards and the Commission’s new website, will be presented.

According to the ERC, in addition, a stage-play, “I AM US”, that speaks to unity and which examines some societal factors that impact on social cohesion, will be launched.

The play, which will feature prominent Guyanese actors and actresses, will be staged on March 02 with the gala opening and continues on March 03, at the National Cultural Centre.

Both performances will commence at 19:00 hrs and admission will be free.

The Commission firmly believes this campaign, which is in keeping with its constitutional mandate to promote harmony and good relations, is vital in helping to enhance the environment to foster unity among all Guyanese.

The ERC remains optimistic that Guyanese will find useful the materials which will be made available and said it will be conduits to aid distribution countrywide.

The Commission said it has extended invitations to the government, the Opposition, the Diplomatic Corps, civil society, the media and other national stakeholders.