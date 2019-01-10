Spanish speaking robber killed as gunmen invade Cuyuni mining camp

A Spanish speaking robber suspected to be from Venezuela was on Wednesday night shot and killed when he and a gang attempted to rob a mining camp in the Region 7, Cuyuni.

Commander of the “F” Division, Kevin Adonis confirmed that a gang attacked the camp when a security guard opened fire, killing one of the perpetrators.

INews understands that at around 22:00h, the robbers attacked the Black Water, Cuyuni Camp and surrounded same.

However, the security officer attached to the Sherriff Security Services was successful in defending the camp from intruders.

Weapons left behind by the robbers were reportedly intercepted.

Adonis revealed that a team of investigators have left for the location to have the matter thoroughly investigated.