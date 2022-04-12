Abusive husband stabs mother 3 to death

A 57-year-old mother of three was during the wee hours of today stabbed to death by her abusive husband, who is currently on the run.

Dead is Savitrie Raj of Fifteen Street Foulis, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The woman had reportedly sought help many times to escape her abusive situation but to no avail.

In fact, three weeks ago, the husband had attacked the woman causing her to file a report at the Enmore Police Station. The couple was scheduled to appear in court tomorrow.

At around 01:00h today, however, the couple’s only son said he was downstairs when he heard his mother scream. It is suspected that the husband stabbed his wife whilst she was asleep.

When the son ran upstairs, he checked the bedroom where he saw his mother lying on the bed in a pool of blood. Three wounds were seen on her face and neck.

The husband, a fisherman, was seen jumping through the window.

An emergency medical technician attached to Melanie Fire Station was summoned and responded immediately; the victim was pronounced dead on scene.

The couple had been married for some 32 years.