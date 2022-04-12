Wanted bulletin issued for man who murdered wife

0

The Guyana Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for Vijaimal Raj, a fisherman who this morning murdered his wife of 32 years.

See full details:

VIJAIMAL RAJ is wanted for questioning in relation to MURDER committed on Savitrie Raj.

If seen or anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the said person, please contact the POLICE on, 229-2700, 229-2219, 229-2557, 226-6978, 225-8196, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

 

NAME:                                    VIJAIMAL RAJ

 AGE:                                      56 YEARS

 ETHNIC ORIGIN:                 EAST INDIAN

 LAST KNOWN ADDRESS:     LOT 563 FIFTEEN ST. FOULIS, ECD

 OFFENCE:                                  MURDER

 DATE OF OFFENCE:            APRIL 11, 2022

 PLACE OF INCIDENT:          FOULIS, ECD

