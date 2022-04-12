Wanted bulletin issued for man who murdered wife

The Guyana Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for Vijaimal Raj, a fisherman who this morning murdered his wife of 32 years.

See full details:

VIJAIMAL RAJ is wanted for questioning in relation to MURDER committed on Savitrie Raj.

If seen or anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the said person, please contact the POLICE on, 229-2700, 229-2219, 229-2557, 226-6978, 225-8196, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

NAME: VIJAIMAL RAJ

AGE: 56 YEARS

ETHNIC ORIGIN: EAST INDIAN

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: LOT 563 FIFTEEN ST. FOULIS, ECD

OFFENCE: MURDER

DATE OF OFFENCE: APRIL 11, 2022

PLACE OF INCIDENT: FOULIS, ECD