Wanted bulletin issued for man who murdered wife

The Guyana Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for Vijaimal Raj, a fisherman who this morning murdered his wife of 32 years.
See full details:
VIJAIMAL RAJ is wanted for questioning in relation to MURDER committed on Savitrie Raj.
If seen or anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the said person, please contact the POLICE on, 229-2700, 229-2219, 229-2557, 226-6978, 225-8196, 911 or the nearest police station.
All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.
NAME: VIJAIMAL RAJ
AGE: 56 YEARS
ETHNIC ORIGIN: EAST INDIAN
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: LOT 563 FIFTEEN ST. FOULIS, ECD
OFFENCE: MURDER
DATE OF OFFENCE: APRIL 11, 2022
PLACE OF INCIDENT: FOULIS, ECD