ABE diplomats laud Nomination Day as “smooth”, “efficient”  

The Heads of Missions of the ABE (the United States of America, British, European Union) community here have lauded the Guyana Elections Commission for a smooth and efficient Nomination Day process on Friday.

They were among the diplomats observing the Nomination Day proceedings, during which a total of 13 political parties submitted their lists of Candidates and Nominators to the Guyana Elections Commission, with the hopes of securing a spot on the ballot paper for the upcoming March 2 General and Regional Elections.

See below for the full joint statement issued today, Saturday, January 11, 2020:

We the Heads of Mission of the British High Commission, H.E. British High Commissioner Greg Quinn; Embassy of the United States of America, H.E. Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch; and the Delegation of the European Union, H.E. Ambassador Fernando Ponz, congratulate all those nominated for general and regional elections on 02 March. We also congratulate the Guyana Elections Commission for a smooth and efficient Nomination Day.

Now the hard work of campaigning begins in earnest. During this election season, we encourage all Guyanese and the leaders of Guyana’s political parties, civil society organisations, business chambers, the media, religious groups, and educational institutions to embrace the essence of unity and social cohesion as enshrined in Guyana’s constitution. We call on all parties to campaign in the spirit of hearty and respectful competition with the ultimate goal of ensuring free and fair elections which reflect the will of the majority of Guyanese.

We also urge all parties to promote and support a peaceful and mature election campaign – one where everyone, regardless of political leanings, is able to express their views openly.