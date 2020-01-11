Breaches at several kokers cause flooding in Leguan

Several communities in the Essequibo island of Leguan, Region Three, are underwater since Friday (January 10, 2020) after several kokers experienced breaches.

The affected communities include Blenhiem, Success and Amsterdam.

Representatives from the Public Infrastructure Ministry are assessing the situation and mobilising resources.

Last night, the Amsterdam koker was repaired by contractor, Sayeed Khan while the koker at Success was repaired by contractor, Roopchand Maraj. The Blenheim koker, on the other hand, was closed.

Nevertheless, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has gathered information on the floods and today (Saturday, January 11, 2020) deployed a team to support of the Regional Democratic Council Disaster Response Mechanism.

CDC team comprises of staff and volunteers. They will be conducting an assessment of the situation on the ground as well as distribute cleaning and sanitation supplies to the affected residents.

Additionally, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard continues to support the CDC’s emergency response in riverian communities, and as such transported the team to Leguan this morning.

Meanwhile, the 24 hours National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) remains activated and can be contacted on 226-1114, 2261027 and 600-7500.