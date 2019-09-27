ABE countries urge free, fair elections in Guyana

See full statement

The United States of America Ambassador to Guyana, Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch, United Kingdom High Commissioner to Guyana, H.E. Greg Quinn and the Head of Delegation of the European Union to Guyana, H.E. Ambassador Fernando Ponz Cantó joint statement on the announcement of an Election Date.

The United States, United Kingdom, and the European Union note the President’s announcement of a firm election date of 02 March, 2020. It is now essential to ensure free and fair elections which we are pleased to support with elections assistance and monitoring along with other colleagues in the international community.