Every person whose name appear on the PLE must verify their registration record – GECOM

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will commence a Claims and

Objections (C&O) exercise with effect 1st October, 2019 in accordance with Order No. 70 of 2019.

The countrywide exercise will be conducted at all GECOM Registration Offices countrywide and will conclude on 18 th November, 2019.

Persons have until 11th November, 2019 to make a claim to be included on the list if they are a Guyanese citizen by birth, descent, naturalisation or registration, 18 years or older or will attain the age of eighteen by 31st December, 2019.

A citizen of a Commonwealth country living in Guyana for a period of no less than one year preceding 31st December, 2019 can also be registered to be on the list.

During this exercise, every person whose name appear on the Preliminary List of Electors (PLE) must visit the Registration office in their respective area with their National Identification Card to verify their registration record in order to be included in the Official List of Electors (OLE).

The Commission also wishes to urge persons who require changes / corrections to their particulars and transfers in relation to their addresses to do same when verifying their registration.

Objections against the inclusion of names on the PLE can be tendered to the Registration Officer of the Registration Area from 1st October, 2019 to 18th November, 2019.

Over the next few days, the Commission will set up temporary offices and mobiles countrywide to aid the efficient conduct of the exercise and will publish the full list of those offices to ensure applicants / registrants can access the office within close proximity to them to have their transaction done.